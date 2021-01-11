Advertisement

Michigan State Capitol Commission bans open carry of firearms inside Capitol

The Commission voted unanimously on the motion during a meeting Monday afternoon.
By Mary Houle
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Commission has been looking into this issue for over a year, and since the October plot to kidnap governor Gretchen Whitmer, an investigative committee has been taking a deeper look into what banning firearms would involve.

Commissioner William Kandler says there was extensive work to get to this point, and the decision is not made lightly.

“After we reviewed all the implementation aspects, all infrastructure requirements, we determined the extreme limit of our real authority to actually implement something was to implement a ban on open carry,” says Kandler. “We have no authority to implement the infrastructure to go beyond that at this point.”

Chair Gary Randall says the commission has taken the issue as far as they can right now, but it’s a significant step towards the safety of everyone inside the Capitol Building.

The motion, in short: No person may carry a firearm inside the Capitol Building except for Michigan State Police, Capitol Security Officers, Sergeants-at-Arms of the Michigan Senate or House of Representatives, Law Enforcement Officers carrying out duties in uniform, and those who have a valid CPL license who is carrying a weapon in compliance with Michigan CPL regulations.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog and her puppies at the Delta Animal Shelter after being seized from a property in Maple...
Delta Animal Shelter granted dogs, horses from Rock animal cruelty case
A Keweenaw County Sheriff's Office snowmobile
Snowmobiler dies after Keweenaw County crash
Vaccine rollout graphic.
Upper Michigan COVID-19 vaccination options for adults 65+
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Man falls through thin ice at Indian Lake near Manistique
Man falls through thin ice near Manistique

Latest News

Coronavirus in Michigan graphic
Baraga County won’t enforce coronavirus rules, but state agencies will
Officials warned us about it and now they say COVID-19 cases are surging post-holidays.
Post-holiday COVID-19 surge: "This is what we were afraid of."
State Rep. Beau LaFave (R-Iron Mountain)
Rep. LaFave responds to Capitol Commission’s firearm ruling
Home Renewal Systems Founders Landing plans to build two and three bedroom townhomes just north...
Marquette City Commission reaches agreement on Founders Landing development
The Dickinson County courthouse.
Dickinson County Board of Commissioners continues to declare ‘state of emergency’