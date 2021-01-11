Michigan State Capitol Commission bans open carry of firearms inside Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Commission has been looking into this issue for over a year, and since the October plot to kidnap governor Gretchen Whitmer, an investigative committee has been taking a deeper look into what banning firearms would involve.

Commissioner William Kandler says there was extensive work to get to this point, and the decision is not made lightly.

“After we reviewed all the implementation aspects, all infrastructure requirements, we determined the extreme limit of our real authority to actually implement something was to implement a ban on open carry,” says Kandler. “We have no authority to implement the infrastructure to go beyond that at this point.”

Chair Gary Randall says the commission has taken the issue as far as they can right now, but it’s a significant step towards the safety of everyone inside the Capitol Building.

The motion, in short: No person may carry a firearm inside the Capitol Building except for Michigan State Police, Capitol Security Officers, Sergeants-at-Arms of the Michigan Senate or House of Representatives, Law Enforcement Officers carrying out duties in uniform, and those who have a valid CPL license who is carrying a weapon in compliance with Michigan CPL regulations.

