Menominee woman dies in Marinette County crash over the weekend

WAUSAUKEE, Wis. (WLUC) - A Menominee woman has died following a single-vehicle crash in Marinette County over the weekend.

According to Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Suave, a crashed pick-up truck was discovered off US-141 near Kaiko Road in the Town of Wausaukee just after daylight on Sunday, Jan. 10.

Sheriff’s office investigation found the truck went off the road to the west, struck a driveway embankment, and traveled a bit more before striking a stump and then a tree. The sheriff’s office said they are unsure exactly when the crash happened, but the vehicle was cold when found in the morning, which indicated it happened sometime overnight Saturday into Sunday.

The driver was identified as 52-year-old Hope E. Tyler, of Menominee. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Marinette County Assistant Medical Examiner.

The cause and factors of the crash are still being investigated by the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner.

Sheriff Suave says this is the first traffic fatality in Marinette County in 2021.

The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Wardens, Wausaukee Fire Department and Wausaukee Rescue Squad.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.