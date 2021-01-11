MDOS begins statewide election audit process

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of State (MDOS) completed the first step of auditing the states’ November 2020 election results today.

The process starts with rolling 20 ten-sided dice to generate a random series of numbers. Those numbers will be put into an auditing software to select ballots for hand-review.

All 1,520 cities and townships’ ballots will be available for random selection to audit. MDOS is estimating to review over 18,000 ballots.

The Director of Michigan Bureau of Elections Jonathan Brater says a series of pilots have been done with the audit process since 2018.

“What we’re doing basically is a quality control measure,” says Brater. “Where we randomly sample a subset of those paper ballots to make sure that if there was any issue with the machine tabulation that we would be able to tell that by looking at those paper ballots.”

The next step in the audit process is to draw the ballots using the random numbers generated by the dice rolling. Clerks will have two weeks to select and review the ballots.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.