Mac’s Market in Newberry to provide online shopping and curbside pickup

NEWBERRY, Mich. (WLUC) - Mac’s Market in Newberry is offering a new service to make shopping easier and safer.

The supermarket will begin online ordering on January 11. Customers can visit the www.macsmkt.com, virtually select their groceries, and schedule a time for curbside pickup.

Store manager Michael Bowler says customers’ health was the primary reason for the new service. However, he says Mac’s Market has wanted to offer online ordering for its on-the-go patrons for a few years.

“If you’re at work and you realize, ‘I don’t have time to shop after work,’ it’s nice to just get your phone out and pick your order there and have it ready for you to pick up,” Bowler said. “There’s not a better convenience than that.”

Employee Joshua Kimbler adds, “We want to make people comfortable. Some people are afraid to go in a store or they might have loved ones that they want to keep safe. We’re just trying to look out for people.”

Visit the link above to view the virtual supermarket. Mac’s Market provides regular updates on its Facebook page.

