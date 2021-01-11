Advertisement

Lake Linden-Hubbell School moves online for a week

Lake Linden-Hubbell Schools moved online after positive COVID results
Lake Linden-Hubbell is taking a break from students coming to class in person.
Lake Linden-Hubbell is taking a break from students coming to class in person.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE LINDEN-HUBBELL, Mich. (WLUC) - Superintendent Brad Codere decided to hold K-12 classes online for a week at Lake Linden-Hubbell.

After its latest COVID results, the school had to quarantine its entire kitchen staff.

The Health Department has determined it is okay for the school to return next Monday, the 18.

Codere said it’s easier to have kids in the building for class, but he knows this pause is necessary.

“The decision was made late,” said Codere. “Probably about half an hour before school I made the call to go remote for this entire week.”

The school encouraged families to reach out if they need any extra school-related assistance this week.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog and her puppies at the Delta Animal Shelter after being seized from a property in Maple...
Delta Animal Shelter granted dogs, horses from Rock animal cruelty case
A Keweenaw County Sheriff's Office snowmobile
Snowmobiler dies after Keweenaw County crash
Vaccine rollout graphic.
Upper Michigan COVID-19 vaccination options for adults 65+
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Man falls through thin ice at Indian Lake near Manistique
Man falls through thin ice near Manistique

Latest News

Coronavirus in Michigan graphic
Baraga County won’t enforce coronavirus rules, but state agencies will
Officials warned us about it and now they say COVID-19 cases are surging post-holidays.
Post-holiday COVID-19 surge: "This is what we were afraid of."
State Rep. Beau LaFave (R-Iron Mountain)
Rep. LaFave responds to Capitol Commission’s firearm ruling
Home Renewal Systems Founders Landing plans to build two and three bedroom townhomes just north...
Marquette City Commission reaches agreement on Founders Landing development
The Dickinson County courthouse.
Dickinson County Board of Commissioners continues to declare ‘state of emergency’