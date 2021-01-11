Lake Linden-Hubbell School moves online for a week

LAKE LINDEN-HUBBELL, Mich. (WLUC) - Superintendent Brad Codere decided to hold K-12 classes online for a week at Lake Linden-Hubbell.

After its latest COVID results, the school had to quarantine its entire kitchen staff.

The Health Department has determined it is okay for the school to return next Monday, the 18.

Codere said it’s easier to have kids in the building for class, but he knows this pause is necessary.

“The decision was made late,” said Codere. “Probably about half an hour before school I made the call to go remote for this entire week.”

The school encouraged families to reach out if they need any extra school-related assistance this week.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.