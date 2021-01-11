Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer requests federal authorization to directly purchase 100K COVID-19 vacccines for Michigan

Gov. Whitmer says she has been working around the clock with leaders in state government and local health departments to cement Michigan’s status as a nationwide leader in vaccine distribution.
A vial of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan’s governor has requested federal authorization to allow the State of Michigan to directly purchase 100,000 COVID-19 vaccines.

Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter to federal Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar requesting permission to directly purchase up to 100,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines for the State of Michigan.

Gov. Whitmer also noted that since she and eight other governors sent a letter to the Trump Administration requesting that they distribute the millions of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine doses that are currently being held back. She has not received a response.

“We remain ready to accelerate distribution to get doses into arms,” said Gov. Whitmer. “Toward that end, I am writing to request permission for the State of Michigan to make a one-time purchase of up to 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine directly from Pfizer to be distributed and administered consistent with CDC guidelines and the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine.”

Gov. Whitmer says she has been working around the clock with leaders in state government and local health departments to cement Michigan’s status as a nationwide leader in vaccine distribution. On Wednesday, the CDC released new data that shows Michigan is in the top 15 states when it comes to vaccine distribution.

Last week, Governors Gretchen Whitmer, Gavin Newsom (CA), Laura Kelly (KS), J.B. Pritzker (IL), Tim Walz (MN), Andrew Cuomo (NY), Tony Evers (WI), Jay Inslee (WA), and Kate Brown (OR) sent a letter to Secretary Azar and General Perna requesting that the federal government distribute the millions of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine doses that are currently being held back by the Trump Administration.

According to publicly reported information, the federal government currently has upwards of 50% of currently produced vaccines held back by the administration for reasons unknown.

After the governors sent the letter, the incoming Biden administration announced that they will release all of the available vaccine doses that the Trump Administration is holding back.

To view the full letter sent to Secretary Azar, click here.

