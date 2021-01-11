Advertisement

Future first dog Major Biden is a rescue, will get own ‘indoguration’

It’s scheduled for Jan. 17
The Bidens adopted Major in 2018.
The Bidens adopted Major in 2018.(Source: Delaware Humane Association, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – President-elect Joe Biden will not be the only one getting some fanfare when he enters the White House this month.

His rescue dog, Major, is being honored with his own “indoguration.”

The Delaware Humane Association (DHA) is hosting a virtual ceremony celebrating the nation’s first shelter dog to step into the role of first dog.

We've got big, happy news to round out your week!!! Delaware Humane Association & Pumpkin Petcare invite you & your pup...

Posted by Delaware Humane Association on Friday, January 8, 2021

The “indogeration” event is scheduled for Jan. 17, three days before Inauguration Day, and will be hosted by Jill Martin of NBC’s “Today.”

A $10 minimum donation is required to join the Zoom event and all proceeds go to the DHA.

The Bidens adopted Major in 2018.

While Major is the first shelter dog in the White House, he is not the first rescue.

Before Major there was Yuki, a mixed breed pup abandoned by his owner at a gas station in Texas and rescued by President Lyndon B. Johnson’s daughter Luci.

Bill Clinton’s family cat, Socks, was also a rescue.

Major won’t be the only canine in the White House. The Bidens also have Champ, another German shepherd.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog and her puppies at the Delta Animal Shelter after being seized from a property in Maple...
Delta Animal Shelter granted dogs, horses from Rock animal cruelty case
A Keweenaw County Sheriff's Office snowmobile
Snowmobiler dies after Keweenaw County crash
Vaccine rollout graphic.
Upper Michigan COVID-19 vaccination options for adults 65+
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Man falls through thin ice at Indian Lake near Manistique
Man falls through thin ice near Manistique

Latest News

A diver searches for the remains of a crashed Indonesian jet on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.
Divers recover crashed Indonesian plane’s data recorder
An employee of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccines...
US shifts to speed vaccinations; won’t hold back 2nd doses
Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., tested positive after being held in a secure location with...
Third lawmaker in lockdown tests positive for COVID-19
Members of the National Guard stand inside anti-scaling fencing that surrounds the Capitol...
LIVE: House returns after Capitol siege; Trump says ‘tremendous anger’ over impeachment
FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2016 file photo, U.S. billionaire Sheldon Adelson speaks during a news...
Sheldon Adelson, casino mogul and GOP power broker, dies