Bundle UP MQT collecting winter gear for those in need

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Winter gear, even with mild temperatures so far this year, there’s always a need in the Marquette community for warm winter gear. Anna dravland, the woman behind Spread Goodness Day, has taken on a new project.

It’s called Bundle UP MQT and it comes from a similar group in Minnesota. Now through January 22 donations of new or gently used winter gear are being collected and on January 23 they’ll be distributed to those in need at Harlow Park.

“We know we live in a cold climate, we are having a mild winter but that doesn’t mean that it’s not cold and that some people might not have hats or gloves or jackets to keep themselves warm and so it just makes sense, we should help keep each other healthy and warm and cozy,” said Organizer Anna Dravland.

The main collection site is at Bennett Media group on Washington Street in Marquette. There’s a gold box outside the building where you can drop off your donation.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.