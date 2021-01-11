Advertisement

Bundle UP MQT collecting winter gear for those in need

By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Winter gear, even with mild temperatures so far this year, there’s always a need in the Marquette community for warm winter gear. Anna dravland, the woman behind Spread Goodness Day, has taken on a new project.

It’s called Bundle UP MQT and it comes from a similar group in Minnesota. Now through January 22 donations of new or gently used winter gear are being collected and on January 23 they’ll be distributed to those in need at Harlow Park.

“We know we live in a cold climate, we are having a mild winter but that doesn’t mean that it’s not cold and that some people might not have hats or gloves or jackets to keep themselves warm and so it just makes sense, we should help keep each other healthy and warm and cozy,” said Organizer Anna Dravland.

The main collection site is at Bennett Media group on Washington Street in Marquette. There’s a gold box outside the building where you can drop off your donation.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog and her puppies at the Delta Animal Shelter after being seized from a property in Maple...
Delta Animal Shelter granted dogs, horses from Rock animal cruelty case
A Keweenaw County Sheriff's Office snowmobile
Snowmobiler dies after Keweenaw County crash
Vaccine rollout graphic.
Upper Michigan COVID-19 vaccination options for adults 65+
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Man falls through thin ice at Indian Lake near Manistique
Man falls through thin ice near Manistique

Latest News

Coronavirus in Michigan graphic
Baraga County won’t enforce coronavirus rules, but state agencies will
Officials warned us about it and now they say COVID-19 cases are surging post-holidays.
Post-holiday COVID-19 surge: "This is what we were afraid of."
State Rep. Beau LaFave (R-Iron Mountain)
Rep. LaFave responds to Capitol Commission’s firearm ruling
Home Renewal Systems Founders Landing plans to build two and three bedroom townhomes just north...
Marquette City Commission reaches agreement on Founders Landing development
The Dickinson County courthouse.
Dickinson County Board of Commissioners continues to declare ‘state of emergency’