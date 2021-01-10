Advertisement

Wildcats Drop Game Two For Weekend Split With Parkside

By NMU Athletics
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University men’s basketball team split the weekend with Parkside with a 72-55 loss Sunday afternoon to open their first weekend of Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play with a 1-1 record.

Dolapo Olayinka led the team in points with 17 while Tre Harvey boasted his own double-digit night with 13 total points.

The Wildcats hopped out to an early lead, holding a nine-point edge over the Rangers through the first 10 minutes of play, 19-10. A pair of free-throws spurred a brief Ranger run in points, cutting the Wildcat lead to five points as the two teams battled it out on the court towards the end of the half.

Entering the halftime break, the Wildcats found themselves down by three after Harvey was fouled and sent to the line for two free-throws.

The second half started with a bang as the Rangers and Wildcats traded three-point shots through the first four possessions, with NMU nailing one along with a missed shot to Parkside’s two baskets for the 39-33 Parkside lead.

A handful of missed shots hurt the Wildcats as they faced their largest deficit of the night to that point, down 47-35 with 15:51 to play.

The Wildcats fought back but the point gap was too great to overcome and they ultimately fell, 72-55, to the Rangers for the weekend split.

Next up, the men travel to Saginaw Valley State for a two-game series against the Cardinals, Friday, Jan. 15 and Saturday, Jan. 16.

