Wildcat Hockey squander two goal lead, fall in overtime

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University hockey team lost a heartbreaking overtime battle to rival Lake Superior State, 3-2, Saturday night.

The Wildcats came out firing in the first period, outshooting the Lakers 5-0 through the first seven minutes of play. Ty Readman opened the scoring Saturday night, finding the back of the net on a quick shot from David Keefer.

After one, the Wildcats led LSSU, 1-0, while holding the 15-7 edge in shots.

NMU extended their lead to two goals when Alex Frye deflected a shot from Joseph Nardi, hitting twine for the first time as a Wildcat. Vincent de Mey also earned an assist on the play.

The two teams skated back-and-forth the remainder of the period, with the Wildcats holding the 2-0 lead.

After NMU killed off the better part of the major to start the third period, the Lakers dominated the puck and struck twice, including once in the final three minutes of regulation.

The dagger came in the overtime frame when LSSU scored a power play goal for the 3-2 final.

GOALS



David Keefer carried the puck up the ice and found Ty Readman wide open coming down the left side. He cut into the dot and fired one home through the five-hole for the opening goal. Joseph Nardi also earned an assist on the goal.



Alex Frye extended the Wildcat lead to 2-0 when he tipped in the puck off Nardi’s initial shot for his first goal as a Wildcat. Vincent de Mey had the second assist on the play.

KEY STATS



AJ Vanderbeck led the team with a career-high nine shots on net.

The Wildcats held the slight edge in shots, firing 34 pucks on net to the Lakers’ 31.





The team blocked 23 shots in the loss, including four each by Mike Van Unen and Tim Erkkila

UP NEXT

The Wildcats hit the road for their first true road series of the year as they take on the Bowling Green Falcons Jan. 15-16.

Puck drop for both games is 7:07 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.