Watersmeet Township School District returns to remote learning

WATERSMEET, Mich. (WLUC) - All K-12 students will transition to remote learning next week in Watersmeet Township School District.

The transition will last from January 11 to January 15.

Superintendent George Peterson told TV6 that numerous students in the district have tested positive for COVID-19. Peterson did not disclose how many students tested positive.

He did say, originally grades 8, 10 and 11 were removed from in-person learning, but more cases surfaced which propelled the decision to move all grades to remote learning.

Parents can pick up their student’s material on Monday, January 11 between 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Food pickup will be on Tuesday, January 12 between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

While the students are learning virtually, the school will have a deep cleaning for a safe return on January 18.

