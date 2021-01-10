Snow tubing season underway in Delta County

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - After weeks of waiting, tubing season is finally underway in Delta County.

On Saturday afternoon, dozens of kids and their families spent time snow tubing on Gladstone Ski Hill.

COVID-19 protocols were in place to make sure the snow tubers had fun safely.

Gladstone’s Director of Parks and Recreation, Jason Davis, says he is thrilled to see everyone have a wintery blast.

“Just to open up, see the people come, and see how people are just excited to be on the hill, it’s exciting,” Davis said.

There is no word yet on when skiing will start. For now, snow tubing is open every Saturday and Sunday until the second weekend in March.

To learn about any updates, visit the Gladstone Ski Hill Facebook page.

