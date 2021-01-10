Mountaineers football team loses heartbreaking regional final

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Trailing by just 1 point with little time left, the Iron Mountain Mountaineers made a 4th and inches stand to get the ball back from the Johannesburg-Lewiston Cardinals.

Iron Mountain got within field goal range on a pass, but a personal foul made it difficult. The Mountaineers missed a 37 yard field goal as time expired to lose the regional final game 7-6 in a tough, defensive battle.

This ends a promising playoff run, after an improbable season for Iron Mountain, who only played a few games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the seniors, it’s heartbreak, while returning players will hope for a normal year in 2021 where they can attempt another deep run.

