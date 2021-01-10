Advertisement

Marquette restaurant updates outdoor deck for COVID safety

Elizabeth's Chophouse outdoor dining
Elizabeth's Chophouse outdoor dining(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 7:27 PM EST
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In downtown Marquette, Elizabeth’s Chophouse is giving guests more options than takeout while indoor dining is banned.

The restaurant updated their outdoor dining deck so each table its own private space. There are doors to enter most of the sectioned off tables. The deck is, also, heated to keep guest warm while enjoying their meals.

Brace said they’ve been booked up over the past couple of days, but with a 99% MIOSHA COVID-safety rating, the steak and seafood establishment is taking precautions.

“The way we have it set up, igloo style, we’re allowed to have seven tables out there,” general manager, Daniel Brace, said. “The most we can seat each table is with six guests. So, it comes to be about 40 people total, but we don’t usually seat that many people at once. It’s more probably 25 at once total.”

Brace also said everything is wiped down between uses and employees don’t gather together when they’re not at their customer’s table.

