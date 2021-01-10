Advertisement

Man falls through thin ice at Manistique lake

By Kendall Bunch
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - One man fell through ice after reportedly going off the trails at Indian Lake Big Springs boat landing near Manistique.

While hiking, Theresa Madden and her friends said they noticed a man go off the trails on his two-seater golf cart. Madden said once the man realized the ice was thin, he tried to exit from his golf cart but fell into the water. Madden said he was 50 to 75 yards away from the shore.

Two of her friends walked out onto the ice with a rope to help pull the man out. He was submerged chest deep, according to Madden, while his golf cart was half way in the water and half on the ice.

The two women were able to pull the man out of the water safely while Madden recorded the incident and her sister stayed on shore just in case more equipment was needed.

Madden reported that the man was able to get the golf cart back on shore eventually.

She encourages everyone to stay on the trails where the ice is thicker and situations similar to this one can be avoided.

