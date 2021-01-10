LSCP launches Marquette County-based cost of living calculator

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An online service is available in Marquette County to help those planning to move to the area and also help locals work out their budget.

Lake Superior Community Partnership’s (LSCP) Cost of Living Index Calculator went live on their website a week ago -- which involved an immense data-acquisition collaboration with Central U.P. Planning and Development (CUPPAD) and Northern Michigan University.

The online resource provides average prices in the Marquette area and allows you to compare the results to the national average and cities selected on the tool.

Expenses from housing, utilities, groceries, healthcare, transportation and gas are all calculated to help current and future residents find new ways to save.

And LSCP Business Development Director Mary Myers said the Cost of Living Index Calculator serves to help local businesses attract talent to the area.

“CUPPAD has partnered up with NMU to have students help collect the data that’s necessary to put into the tool. What we do is go around to several different stores -- it’s not just one store. There’s a good baseline in there,” she said.

Myers explained that the data is updated quarterly, with the first round collected during the summer of 2020, as COVID restrictions began to lift and more retail stores began to open throughout the county.

Learn more about the online resource and calculate your own cost-of-living here: LSCP Cost of Living Index Calculator

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.