Advertisement

LSCP launches Marquette County-based cost of living calculator

Business Development Director Mary Myers said it provides a baseline for understanding of the county’s cost of living; helps businesses attract talent.
Expenses all calculated to help current *and* future residents find new ways to save.
Expenses all calculated to help current *and* future residents find new ways to save.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An online service is available in Marquette County to help those planning to move to the area and also help locals work out their budget.

Lake Superior Community Partnership’s (LSCP) Cost of Living Index Calculator went live on their website a week ago -- which involved an immense data-acquisition collaboration with Central U.P. Planning and Development (CUPPAD) and Northern Michigan University.

The online resource provides average prices in the Marquette area and allows you to compare the results to the national average and cities selected on the tool.

Expenses from housing, utilities, groceries, healthcare, transportation and gas are all calculated to help current and future residents find new ways to save.

And LSCP Business Development Director Mary Myers said the Cost of Living Index Calculator serves to help local businesses attract talent to the area.

“CUPPAD has partnered up with NMU to have students help collect the data that’s necessary to put into the tool. What we do is go around to several different stores -- it’s not just one store. There’s a good baseline in there,” she said.

Myers explained that the data is updated quarterly, with the first round collected during the summer of 2020, as COVID restrictions began to lift and more retail stores began to open throughout the county.

Learn more about the online resource and calculate your own cost-of-living here: LSCP Cost of Living Index Calculator

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man falls through thin ice at Manistique Michigan Lake after going off trail
Man falls through thin ice at Manistique lake
Iron Mountain players console each other after a difficult loss.
Mountaineers football team loses heartbreaking regional final
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a coronavirus press conference on Jan. 6, 2021.
Gov. Whitmer gives COVID-19 update Friday, encourages in-person learning for K-12 schools
David Milikin runs 40 yards for his first touchdown of the game.
All-State running back David Milikin’s Vikings too much for the Negaunee Miners defense
Watersmeet Township School.
Watersmeet Township School District returns to remote learning

Latest News

Image of the UPAWS Philip & Ruth Spade Adoption Center.
UPAWS is giving out free pet food to low-income pet owners
Mac's Market will still be open for in-person shopping as well.
Mac’s Market in Newberry to provide online shopping and curbside pickup
The Helmer House Inn in McMillan.
Helmer House Inn finds ways to keep business going amid pandemic
Man falls through thin ice at Manistique Michigan Lake after going off trail
Man falls through thin ice at Manistique lake