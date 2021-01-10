Advertisement

Helmer House Inn finds ways to keep business going amid pandemic

The Helmer House opened in July of 2020, right in the middle of the pandemic.
The Helmer House Inn in McMillan.
The Helmer House Inn in McMillan.(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
McMILLAN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Helmer House Inn in McMillan opened on July 22 of 2020, right in the middle of the pandemic. Owners James and Kristen Handrich say it was tough, but they didn’t let COVID-19 get in their way.

“We kind of took the approach of sticking to the plan,” said James. “When we started this project three years ago, we didn’t know this was coming, so we just put our heads down and went with it.”

The Helmer House is a bed and breakfast, café, bakery, and mercantile. The Handriches say having so many ways to do business has allowed them to stay open in some capacity through each phase of the pandemic.

Kristen says they are looking at other creative options to keep business going as well.

“We’re working on turning our pond into an ice rink for the community,” she said. “It’s something that even if we for some reason get shut down, they can come out, enjoy the outdoors, come in and get a bowl of soup, and take it back outside.”

The Handriches say the community’s support has been overwhelming, both when they opened in the summer and now.

“There’s been a rally,” said Kristen. “I can’t explain it; it makes me cry. Every night us almost a sell out night as far as dinner goes.”

Kristen and James have given right back to the community, donating almost 70 meals to residents who haven’t been able to leave their homes.

“We realize how important it is to bring our community together, simply because there are so many different things in our world today trying to tear our communities apart,” James said.

As for the future, Kristen says she’s feeling optimistic.

“I’m hopeful. I’m hopeful that Saturday we’re able to open, even if it’s 25%,” said Kristen. “If not, then we’ll just keep figuring it out as we go.”

For more information on the Helmer House, visit their website or Facebook page.

