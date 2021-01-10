Cloudy, foggy Sunday morning and then becoming sunny to complete the mild weekend weather package

A high pressure system from the Northern Plains continues driving northwesterly winds over Lake Superior, producing lake effect clouds, light snow showers along the NW wind belts and also patchy fog.

The wind pattern begins to shift in a southwesterly direction Sunday afternoon as a low pressure system develops in the Canadian Prairies. The southwest wind component enforces drier air and mostly sunny conditions throughout the region into the afternoon.

The low pressure system eventually approaches the Upper Peninsula Monday morning, producing gusty southwest winds and a chance of snow showers over the northern counties.

Another system enters the U.P. Tuesday to produce chances of snow showers, followed by a major system Thursday to potentially bring moderate-to-heavy snow and colder temperatures in line with the January trend.

Sunday: Cloudy with patchy morning fog and a chance of light snow showers over the NW wind belts; gradual clearing by midday west-to-east

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers north; breezy SW winds with gusts over 25 mph

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Variable cloudiness

>Highs: 30s

Thursday: Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow; breezy

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Cloudy with a chance of snow; blustery

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Cloudy with a chance of snow; colder

>Highs: 20

