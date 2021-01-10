Advertisement

Cloudy, foggy Sunday morning and then becoming sunny to complete the mild weekend weather package

Gradual clearing beginning midday in the western counties then eastward
Gradual clearing beginning midday in the western counties then eastward
Gradual clearing beginning midday in the western counties then eastward(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 11:50 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A high pressure system from the Northern Plains continues driving northwesterly winds over Lake Superior, producing lake effect clouds, light snow showers along the NW wind belts and also patchy fog.

The wind pattern begins to shift in a southwesterly direction Sunday afternoon as a low pressure system develops in the Canadian Prairies. The southwest wind component enforces drier air and mostly sunny conditions throughout the region into the afternoon.

The low pressure system eventually approaches the Upper Peninsula Monday morning, producing gusty southwest winds and a chance of snow showers over the northern counties.

Another system enters the U.P. Tuesday to produce chances of snow showers, followed by a major system Thursday to potentially bring moderate-to-heavy snow and colder temperatures in line with the January trend.

Sunday: Cloudy with patchy morning fog and a chance of light snow showers over the NW wind belts; gradual clearing by midday west-to-east

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers north; breezy SW winds with gusts over 25 mph

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Variable cloudiness

>Highs: 30s

Thursday: Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow; breezy

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Cloudy with a chance of snow; blustery

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Cloudy with a chance of snow; colder

>Highs: 20

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man falls through thin ice at Manistique Michigan Lake after going off trail
Man falls through thin ice at Manistique lake
Iron Mountain players console each other after a difficult loss.
Mountaineers football team loses heartbreaking regional final
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a coronavirus press conference on Jan. 6, 2021.
Gov. Whitmer gives COVID-19 update Friday, encourages in-person learning for K-12 schools
David Milikin runs 40 yards for his first touchdown of the game.
All-State running back David Milikin’s Vikings too much for the Negaunee Miners defense
Watersmeet Township School.
Watersmeet Township School District returns to remote learning

Latest News

Chance of snow showers for northern counties during the Monday commute
Mostly cloudy and breezy start to the week
Highs in the 30s, patchy a.m. fog in some areas plus flurries over the north wind belts
Cloudy skies yet mild winter weather theme continues Saturday
quiet
Stagnant pattern lingers
Karl Bohnak's 1/7/2021 Evening Presentation
No Substantial Change in the Weather Pattern Foreseen