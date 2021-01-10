America observes National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, people across America are observing National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. It is a day when officers of every rank and file are recognized and commended for all of their hard work to protect the people and communities they serve.

However, Marquette Police Patrolman Seth Bjorne says it was just a regular day at the office.

“Simply, it’s any other day for us,” Bjorne said. “We appreciate the support that we get for the community, but it’s just business as usual for Marquette Police Department.”

For Deputy Daniel LaCarte and his colleagues at the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, same story.

“It’s nice that they take a day out to appreciate us on an actual day,” LaCarte stated.

It has been an interesting time period for both departments in regards to how officers respond to calls and complaints to ensure the public are safe. Officer Bjorne says most of MPD’s interactions with citizens are not in person due to COVID-19.

“We are handling a lot of our complaints over the phone right now, which is kind of a little unusual for us,” he explained. “Usually, I think people would get a better police service when you can speak to an officer directly rather than on the phone.”

As for the Delta County Sheriff, LaCarte and his fellow officers were trying to avoid contracting the Coronavirus from others.

“It was a challenge for us not knowing who obviously was carrying the virus when we’re dealing with them,” he said.

In addition to the pandemic, LaCarte also acknowledges how vital it is to make sure everyone in law enforcement makes a meaningful bond with the community and have their trust.

“I think when officers get involved within their communities and within their school systems,” he explained, “it’s that sort of thing that really helps build those relationships with people.”

LaCarte and Bjorne vow to always keep our communities safe.

