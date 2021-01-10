All-State running back David Milikin’s Vikings too much for the Negaunee Miners defense

GRAYLING, Mich. (WLUC) - Grayling’s David Milikin proved that he belongs on the First Team All-State team on Saturday after he ran all over the Negaunee Miner’s defense.

Despite the tough effort on defense, the Miners offense were solid 56-26 loss, but not enough for a Vikings offense that has been rolling all season.

The Miners lose a solid senior class, but have good depth returning next year as they hope to run it back.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.