All-State running back David Milikin’s Vikings too much for the Negaunee Miners defense
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 10:55 PM EST
GRAYLING, Mich. (WLUC) - Grayling’s David Milikin proved that he belongs on the First Team All-State team on Saturday after he ran all over the Negaunee Miner’s defense.
Despite the tough effort on defense, the Miners offense were solid 56-26 loss, but not enough for a Vikings offense that has been rolling all season.
The Miners lose a solid senior class, but have good depth returning next year as they hope to run it back.
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.