All-State running back David Milikin’s Vikings too much for the Negaunee Miners defense

David Milikin runs 40 yards for his first touchdown of the game.
David Milikin runs 40 yards for his first touchdown of the game.(WPBN)
By Tyler Markle
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 10:55 PM EST
GRAYLING, Mich. (WLUC) - Grayling’s David Milikin proved that he belongs on the First Team All-State team on Saturday after he ran all over the Negaunee Miner’s defense.

Despite the tough effort on defense, the Miners offense were solid 56-26 loss, but not enough for a Vikings offense that has been rolling all season.

The Miners lose a solid senior class, but have good depth returning next year as they hope to run it back.

