Spartans Men’s Basketball squanders double digit lead at home

Trevion Williams saves the day for Purdue
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 12:49 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) -

Trevion Williams made a short jumper with 4.5 seconds left and scored 22 of his 26 points after halftime, rallying Purdue past No. 23 Michigan State 55-54 on after trailing by 17. Aaron Henry, who scored 13 points, missed a runner from the left side of the lane just before the buzzer to seal the collapse for the Spartans. Williams made 9 of 14 shots and 8 of 12 free throws to spur the Boilermakers. The Spartans missed 11 of their last 13 shots and connected on just 39% of their shots overall.

