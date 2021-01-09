Advertisement

Pistons rally from 23-point deficit to win in overtime

Biggest comeback in nearly a quarter century
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 12:56 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) -

Jerami Grant had 31 points, 10 rebounds and a crucial assist near the end of regulation, and the Detroit Pistons beat the Phoenix Suns 110-105 in overtime after rallying from a 23-point deficit. Detroit scored the first nine points of the extra session after barely leading at all during regulation. Grant had only two assists on the night, but one of them was to Mason Plumlee for a dunk that tied it at 93 with 9.6 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Then Devin Booker missed a jumper that could have won it for the Suns.

