North Central Jets cruise to victory in state semi-final game

North Central Jets QB Luke Gorzinski runs for the first of his three rushing touchdowns in...
North Central Jets QB Luke Gorzinski runs for the first of his three rushing touchdowns in Saturday's win.(WLUC)
By Tyler Markle
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 4:31 PM EST
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After jumping out to a 50-0 lead in the first half, the North Central Jets dominated against the Marion Eagles in Saturday’s 8-Player Division 2 state semi-final game.

Luke Gorzinski led the way for the Jets, running for four touchdowns and adding another in the air in the team’s 50-2 win. After a month of a half off from play, no one would have blamed this team for looking rusty, but they hit the ground running and looked like they hadn’t missed a beat.

Head coach Leo Gorzinski credits a great week a practice, saying they focused heavily on conditioning to get back to game speed, and they watched a lot of film on Marion since November.

“As a scout in practice, you want to try to exploit the other team’s weaknesses when you have this much speed on a team and a surface like this,” said Leo Gorzinski. “We want to hit our stride right away and we’re just so blessed here to have that caliber of player.”

The Jets next game will be the state championship game on January 16 at the Legacy Center in Brighton. That game will be against Portland St. Patrick. Kickoff is set for around 5:30 p.m.

