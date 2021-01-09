Negaunee community holds pep rally to support Miners football team ahead of regional playoff game

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Fans of the Negaunee Miners football team were at the high school Friday evening, ready to cheer on the team one more time before their regional game Saturday.

Family and friends lined up in the parking lot of the high school and cheered as the team walked by. The amount of fans at Saturday’s game will be limited due to COVID-19, and even without restrictions, many likely wouldn’t be able to make the four hour trip.

So, those fans wanted to make sure the team knows that this community will be with them in spirit as they take on Grayling. It’s definitely a familiar feeling for the Miners.

“Negaunee always supports everything they do,” said Miners head coach Paul Jacobson. “We’ve got tremendous amount of community support, whether it’s the band, the orchestra, the fine arts, our athletic programs, this is just the gem of the community. Everybody takes a lot of pride in the school. If we can take half of this energy that was in this crowd tonight and bring it with us, we’ll do well. These kids know how to play, they’re a good team, we’re playing a good team, and we just got to let it go and play like we can play.”

Kickoff from Grayling on Saturday is set for 2 p.m.

