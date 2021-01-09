Marquette’s Tourist Park now taking reservations for the 2021 camping season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It is never too early to plan your next camping trip, and the City of Marquette has you covered -- taking reservations now for their upcoming 2021 camping season.

Tourist Park Campground opens May 21st and ends on Oct. 17.

Reservations range from $20 a day for a tent-only site to $40 dollars a day for a full-utility hookup space.

Parks and Recreation Coordinator Michael Anderson said Tourist Park offers all the elements of nature -- plus the charm of Downtown Marquette nearby.

“It’s just a beautiful campground located in the City of Marquette, close to bike paths and Lake Superior. A beautiful beach on the (Dead) River and one of the more underrated beaches in town in my opinion. You know, it’s not on Lake Superior, so it’s a little bit warmer. (The campground) is still right in town,” he said.

Anderson recommends reserving as early possible as the 100-plus site campground tends to book up quickly.

Book online: Tourist Park Campsite Online Reservation Portal

Reservations can also be made calling the office directly: 906-228-0465

