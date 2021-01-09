Advertisement

Marquette’s Tourist Park now taking reservations for the 2021 camping season

Camping season opens on May 21 and ends on Oct. 17.
(WLUC)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 5:34 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It is never too early to plan your next camping trip, and the City of Marquette has you covered -- taking reservations now for their upcoming 2021 camping season.

Tourist Park Campground opens May 21st and ends on Oct. 17.

Reservations range from $20 a day for a tent-only site to $40 dollars a day for a full-utility hookup space.

Parks and Recreation Coordinator Michael Anderson said Tourist Park offers all the elements of nature -- plus the charm of Downtown Marquette nearby.

“It’s just a beautiful campground located in the City of Marquette, close to bike paths and Lake Superior. A beautiful beach on the (Dead) River and one of the more underrated beaches in town in my opinion. You know, it’s not on Lake Superior, so it’s a little bit warmer. (The campground) is still right in town,” he said.

Anderson recommends reserving as early possible as the 100-plus site campground tends to book up quickly.

Book online: Tourist Park Campsite Online Reservation Portal

Reservations can also be made calling the office directly: 906-228-0465

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man falls through thin ice at Manistique Michigan Lake after going off trail
Man falls through thin ice at Manistique lake
Iron Mountain players console each other after a difficult loss.
Mountaineers football team loses heartbreaking regional final
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a coronavirus press conference on Jan. 6, 2021.
Gov. Whitmer gives COVID-19 update Friday, encourages in-person learning for K-12 schools
David Milikin runs 40 yards for his first touchdown of the game.
All-State running back David Milikin’s Vikings too much for the Negaunee Miners defense
Watersmeet Township School.
Watersmeet Township School District returns to remote learning

Latest News

Image of the UPAWS Philip & Ruth Spade Adoption Center.
UPAWS is giving out free pet food to low-income pet owners
Mac's Market will still be open for in-person shopping as well.
Mac’s Market in Newberry to provide online shopping and curbside pickup
The Helmer House Inn in McMillan.
Helmer House Inn finds ways to keep business going amid pandemic
Expenses all calculated to help current *and* future residents find new ways to save.
LSCP launches Marquette County-based cost of living calculator
Man falls through thin ice at Manistique Michigan Lake after going off trail
Man falls through thin ice at Manistique lake