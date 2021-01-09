Advertisement

Cloudy skies yet mild winter weather theme continues Saturday

Highs in the 30s, patchy a.m. fog in some areas plus flurries over the north wind belts
By Noel Navarro
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 8:03 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

High pressure continues the mild winter weather pattern over the U.P. this weekend with warmer-than-normal temperatures. The fair weather system drives northwesterly winds over Lake Superior, producing lake effect clouds and mainly flurries for north wind belt locations.

The shallow low level moisture is sufficient to produce patchy fog in some U.P. areas Saturday morning – expecting to dissipate into the midday hours.

The high pressure pattern shifts eastward resulting in a more southwesterly wind component on Sunday to enforce drier air and mostly sunny conditions throughout the region into the afternoon.

Next week will see a few systems enter the U.P., leading to a chance of snow showers Tuesday and a major system Thursday that looks to bring a chance of accumulating snow and colder temperatures in line with the January trend.

Saturday: Patchy morning fog, otherwise mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries over the north wind belts

>Highs: 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy early and then becoming gradually sunny in the afternoon

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers

>Highs: 30

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy

>Highs: 30s

Thursday: Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow; breezy

>Highs: 30

Friday: Cloudy with a chance of snow; blustery

>Highs: 20

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a coronavirus press conference on Jan. 6, 2021.
Gov. Whitmer gives COVID-19 update Friday, encourages in-person learning for K-12 schools
Possible COVID-19 exposure.
Marquette County Health Department reports two possible COVID-19 exposure sites
Vaccine rollout graphic.
Upper Michigan health departments begin releasing next stage COVID-19 vaccination plans
Cafe Rosetta's owner refuses to comply with MDHHS orders banning indoor dining.
Restraining order continues against Café Rosetta
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

quiet
Stagnant pattern lingers
Karl Bohnak's 1/7/2021 Evening Presentation
No Substantial Change in the Weather Pattern Foreseen
quiet
Looking at how long the snow drought continues
Karl Bohnak's Evening Forecast: 1/6/2021
High Pressure Will Continue to Dominate: Light Winds/Temperatures Above Average