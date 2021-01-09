Cloudy skies yet mild winter weather theme continues Saturday

High pressure continues the mild winter weather pattern over the U.P. this weekend with warmer-than-normal temperatures. The fair weather system drives northwesterly winds over Lake Superior, producing lake effect clouds and mainly flurries for north wind belt locations.

The shallow low level moisture is sufficient to produce patchy fog in some U.P. areas Saturday morning – expecting to dissipate into the midday hours.

The high pressure pattern shifts eastward resulting in a more southwesterly wind component on Sunday to enforce drier air and mostly sunny conditions throughout the region into the afternoon.

Next week will see a few systems enter the U.P., leading to a chance of snow showers Tuesday and a major system Thursday that looks to bring a chance of accumulating snow and colder temperatures in line with the January trend.

Saturday: Patchy morning fog, otherwise mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries over the north wind belts

>Highs: 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy early and then becoming gradually sunny in the afternoon

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers

>Highs: 30

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy

>Highs: 30s

Thursday: Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow; breezy

>Highs: 30

Friday: Cloudy with a chance of snow; blustery

>Highs: 20

