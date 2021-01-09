Advertisement

Bucks can't stop Jazz three-pointers

Utah sets team record
(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Jan. 9, 2021
MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (WLUC) -

Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points as the Utah Jazz made a franchise record 25 3-pointers to win 131-118 at Milwaukee and hand the Bucks their first home loss. Utah shot 25 of 53 from 3-point range to snap a two-game skid after suffering double-digit losses at Brooklyn and New York. Jordan Clarkson had 23 of his 26 points off the bench in the first half. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 35 points and Khris Middleton had 31 for Milwaukee.

