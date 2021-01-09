Another slow start dooms NMU Hockey

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Wildcat hockey team returned to the Berry Events Center Friday night as they faced off against Upper Peninsula rival, the Lake Superior State Lakers, ultimately falling 4-1 to the visiting team. Special teams proved to be the difference maker on the ice as four of the five goals came with a man in the penalty box.

The Lakers took advantage of a power play opportunity early, scoring the first goal of the game just 43 seconds in. The initial shots were all stopped by Nolan Kent who stood tall between the pipes but a quick deflection trickled over his shoulder and across the line.

The Wildcats went down 2-0 when LSSU scored, again with the man-advantage, at 4:26 of the opening frame.

Pulling ahead in shots on goal with a handful of close chances for the Wildcats in the second period, the Lakers were the ones to find twine, going up 3-0 heading into the final period of play.

At 5:55 of the third period, the Wildcats scoring drought was ended as captain Joseph Nardi beat LSSU netminder five-hole. Losing sight of the puck, Mitens looked around for it as the Wildcats celebrated.

With less than two minutes to play in the third, and looking to overcome a two-goal deficit, the team pulled Kent in favor of the extra-attacker. The Lakers picked up the loose puck off a passing sequence from the Wildcats and sent it across the ice for the 4-1 final.

GOALS



Joseph Nardi ’s power play goal came 165:55 after his game-winner at Ferris State and snapped the Wildcats’ offensive skid. NMU had peppered the LSSU goaltender with shots with the five-minute man-advantage but were unable to break him until Nardi fired one through the five-hole for the Wildcats first goal of the game. Alex Frye picked up the primary assist on the goal, his first point as a Wildcat, while team-leading scorer AJ Vanderbeck had the second apple.

UP NEXT

The two teams face off on Saturday evening for game two of the non-conference series. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:07 p.m.

