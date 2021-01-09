Advertisement

Aaron Rodgers donates $500,000 to COVID-19 small-business relief fund

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears...
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - On the day Wisconsin reached half a million coronavirus cases, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pledged half a million dollars to help a COVID-19 relief fund for small businesses.

During an Instagram live feed Friday night, Rodgers said he’ll match Dave Portnoy’s $500,000 contribution to The Barstool Fund, which was established by Portnoy’s Barstool Sports media company.

Rodgers is calling on his teammates and coaches to contribute.

According to its website, The Barstool Fund has raised over $21 million from more than 161,000 supporters. The money is so far helping 97 sports bars, restaurants, micro breweries, salons and other businesses, including the Abbey Bar in De Pere, Dairy Land Family Restaurant in Madison, Gray Brewing Company in Janesville and J&B’s Bar & Blue Ribbon Tap Room in Milwaukee.

Portnoy says 100% of net proceeds will go to support small businesses, which can apply for funds at TheBarstoolFund.com/apply. Donations are tax deductible.

