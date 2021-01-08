Advertisement

UP Nonprofit Conference goes online

A six-month zoom event will last from January to June.
By Mary Houle
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The UP Nonprofit Conference provides nonprofit organizations in Upper Michigan and Northern Wisconsin the chance to network with other groups and learn new methods.

It is typically held in October, but it was canceled last year.

In 2021, it will be a six-month zoom event, from January to June. A new webinar will be posted every month, each one with a new theme.

The webinars are open for anyone to attend.

Amy Quinn, CEO of Grow and Lead: Community and Youth Development, the group that organizes the event, says the conference helps build relationships.

“We didn’t want to just create a conference online,” says Quinn. “Because that’s not where the value is. The value is in the connections and the relationships. But it’s six months of learning and training and connecting and being motivated in your nonprofit.”

Sponsorships are available for those who would like to support a webinar.

Quinn thanks their current sponsors, First Bank Investment Management Group, Portage Health Foundation, and Superior Health Foundation, for supporting the monthly webinars.

To tune into a webinar visit the Grow and Lead: Community and Youth Development website.

