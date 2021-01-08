UP Hydro, LLC makes statement on Au Train Hydroelectric dam license surrender

AU TRAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A company that owns an Upper Michigan dam recently released a statement about why it is attempting to transfer ownership to state jurisdiction and what can be expected with that transfer.

In a press release, UP Hydro LLC; a subsidiary of Renewable World Energies, LLC (RWE,) stated that they have filed an application for license surrender with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). The reason for this decision, according to the release, is because the costs of operating that project outweigh the the returns. The release cited declining energy rates as one of the reasons the dam is no longer profitable.

As part of this process, RWE plans to discontinue generating and will remove generating equipment, but they have no plan to remove the dams. RWE also stated that they plan on making significant upgrades to the North dam in order to meet the State of Michigan’s Environment, Great, Lakes, and Energy Department’s (EGLE) safety standards. According to the release, these upgrades were planned for the Fall of 2020, but the State of Michigan has not issued permits needed to proceed with the work.

RWE also stated that they have no plans to drain the reservoir as part of the license surrender. They did propose a modest decrease of 5.5 feet, which would still be within the range of elevations required and would still allow for fishing, canoeing, and other recreational activities. This decrease, according to the release, would also have little to no impact on wildlife habitats in the area. RWE states that they are working with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to purchase a portion of the lands and reservoir after the license is surrendered and that any lands not sold to the DNR would be sold after the creation of a Lake Owner’s Association, ensuring long-term maintenance of the dam.

Anyone who has questions about the dam project is encouraged to reach out to Jason Kreuscher at: jason@rwehydro.com.

TV6 recently spoke with the Michigan DNR and concerned citizens about the dam project.

