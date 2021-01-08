Advertisement

UP Energy Task Force meets online Monday

Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) logo on WLUC created image.
Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) logo on WLUC created image.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 10:43 AM EST
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Energy Task Force is to meet online beginning at 9:00 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11, to continue its discussion of potential recommendations regarding Upper Peninsula energy issues and alternatives.

The Task Force is required to submit its final report to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer by March 31, 2021.

Those interested in joining the public meeting can click on the Microsoft Teams link on the U.P. Energy Task Force webpage. Those who do not have Internet access can participate by phone: Dial 248-509-0316 and enter the conference ID 978 293 563#. People who need special assistance should contact Kimber Frantz at 517-284-5035 or FrantzK@Michigan.gov before the start of the meeting.

Time has been scheduled for public comment on any energy topic related to the Upper Peninsula. Those who wish to speak are asked to send an email to EGLE-UPEnergy@Michigan.gov with “Request for Public Comment During January Meeting” and your name in the subject line. Members of the public who did not submit their names ahead of time will still be allowed to make a comment. Each speaker will have a three-minute time limit.

Monday’s meeting is being held in accordance with state recommendations designed to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Comments regarding the work of the U.P. Energy Task Force can also be submitted at any time to EGLE-UPEnergy@Michigan.gov.

In April, the Task Force sent to the Governor its recommendations on propane availability in the U.P.

