The Keweenaw Peninsula is off to a late start on snow

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Thrill seekers are finally able to indulge in some of their favorite winter recreation activities in the Keweenaw.

There’s not as much snow as normal, but it’s enough to keep snowmobiles on the trails and skiers on the slopes.

The manager of Dan’s Recreation, a snowmobile rental, said the Keweenaw is about a month behind in terms of where winter should be.

“The trails actually open December 1. As long as there’s snow, as soon as deer season ends,” said Tammi Peterson, manager of Dan’s Recreation.

However, she explained the season did not pick up until nearly a month after that.

“December was pretty much a wash,” she said. “It was much lower since we didn’t have snow, we weren’t able to rent until after Christmas. But now, January has been up so far compared to past Januaries at this point.”

The winter business is picking back up, but Peterson says now it’s just getting started.

“It’s definitely early season conditions, there’s spots that are rocky,” she added.

Peterson feels the Keweenaw is lucky for the snow it has right now.

“Places like Munising and stuff don’t have the snow. We’re seeing a lot of people that normally go to Munising come all the way up here,” added Peterson.

However, snowmobiling is not the only winter hobby people enjoy in the UP.

Esa Leppanen, skier services manager and snow school director at Mont Ripley, said he is thankful for the snow makers but even snow makers need cold temperatures.

“Our snowmaking crew is on overnight and once it drops -- we’re turning the guns on and moving them around to cover up the rest of the hill.”

A late winter can really effect the UP, since there is such rich culture in the snow and outdoor activity scene.

“If we didn’t have snowmaking, we probably wouldn’t be open right now,” said Leppanen. “We’d be in a pinch, and there wouldn’t be a lot going on. It’d be pretty quiet.”

The Keweenaw is making due with what they have. Although, Leppanen and Peterson could both use some more snow.

