Stagnant pattern lingers

While high pressure moves in today we won’t have much in the way of sunshine as moisture stays trapped at the surface keeping cloudy skies. With northerly winds, some isolated flurries could develop. Then, patchy fog will likely develop for Saturday and Sunday mornings. Models keep showing a shift to colder air and snow for late next week as an upper-level trough moves in.

Today: Isolated snow, staying mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s along the shorelines

Saturday: Morning fog possible. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low 30s

Sunday: Morning patchy fog. Then, Partly to mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers north

>Highs: Low 30s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Low 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and continued warmth

>Highs: Low 30s

Thursday: Morning widespread rain/snow mix. Then, lake effect snow ramps up during the afternoon

> Highs: Mid 30s early on, 20s by the afternoon

