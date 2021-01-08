Advertisement

Restraining order continues against Café Rosetta

By Kendall Bunch
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 12:45 PM EST
CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - A Calumet restaurant defying state coronavirus orders is still operating without a food license.

Café Rosetta appeared virtually in Ingham County Circuit Court Friday. Judge Wanda Stokes kept a restraining order in place for another 14 days. It was first issued Dec. 30 because the restaurant is operating without a valid food service establishment license.

Cafe Rosetta’s attorney, David Kallman, argues that the single mother of six, owner Amy Heikkinen, and her thirty employees have mouths to feed.

“She’s just suppose to sit there and say ‘well it might happen’,” Kallman said. “‘There might be a problem. So I guess my business gets destroyed, and there’s nothing I can do about it.’ Your Honor, it shouldn’t be all or nothing.”

Plus, he added that in the past month, no coronavirus cases have been traced back to Café Rosetta.

However, Judge Stokes said that is no excuse to disregard the law.

“Simply on the objective basis that you believe a law is wrong, you have no right and you place yourself in jeopardy by disobeying that order,” Judge Stokes said.

The café, which is staying open for in-person dining despite a state-mandated shutdown to slow coronavirus spread, is facing a $2,500 fine. Café Rosetta’s attorney, David Kallman, has until next Wednesday to submit his opposition to the fine. The state then has three days to respond to Kallman’s arguments.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development suspended the café's food establishment license on Dec. 2. MDARD is the state agency with authority to implement and enforce Michigan’s Food Law. It determined that Café Rosetta’s continued operation created an imminent or substantial endangerment to public health, so the food license was suspended.

“Although MDARD certainly understands that the steps necessary to protect the public’s health costs money and sometimes affects people unequally,” MDARD attorney, Danielle Allison-Yokom said. “It’s still necessary for MDARD to act when it sees an imminent hazard to public health.”

Read our story on Café Rosetta here.

