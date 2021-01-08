Portage Lake District Library says free AARP tax filing canceled, some other options are available

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The AARP Foundation has announced that they will not be hosting free tax preparation services at the Portage Lake District Library this year.

The service has been canceled by the Foundation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, there are some limited free filing options available online and locally.

Houghton’s Community Action Agency is offering assistance in filing state and federal income tax returns for persons who are income eligible.

The program’s goal is to assure that all qualified workers are receiving the tax credits to which they are entitled to, including the Earned Income Tax Credit that is available to low- and moderate-income working individuals and couples. For more information about this program, please contact Houghton’s Community Action Agency at 906-482-5528 or bhkfk@att.net.

Free filing options are also available online from the IRS, although there are income eligibility requirements. The IRS Free File Program is a public-private partnership between the IRS and many tax preparation and filing software industry leaders who provide their brand-name products for free. Visit the IRS Free File website here to learn more.

The Portage Lake District Library will share information about additional free filing options or tax filing assistance programs as they become available.

To receive notice of such programs, you can sign-up for the library’s email list at www.pldl.org.

