The Peter White Public Library in Marquette is set to re-open to the public

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - All visits to the Marquette library will be limited to one hour, and masks must be worn when inside.

Patrons can browse shelves, check out books, and use computers and printers.

The library will be open Monday-Thursday 12p.m. to 6p.m. and Friday and Saturday 12p.m. to 5p.m.

Curbside hours will switch to Tuesday through Friday mornings from 10a.m. to 11:45a.m.

The Library Director Andrea Ingmire says the decision to re-open was based on the decrease in COVID-19 cases in the area.

“What we observed last time was patrons were really good,” says Ingmire. “We had very few incidents where people had mask compliance issues. So we anticipate it’ll be the same this time, and we’re just really excited to be able to let people back into the building to take care of their library business.”

Ingmire also adds if anyone has questions about in-person visits, curbside appointments, or operating hours to call the library.

