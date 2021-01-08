Online tai chi classes for veterans

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Lori Geiger started tai chi 10 years ago and now she’s the only certified tai chi instructor in the U.P. for veterans. Geiger first decided to become a tai chi instructor in 2015. But with COVID-19 in 2020, she set out to be certified specifically for veterans.

After several years of practicing tai chi, Geiger says there are several benefits such as increasing flexibility and mobility, socialization and lowering stress. This program is specialized to help veterans with PTSD, Parkinson’s, arthritis and even balance issues.

“To have something online currently they can click a button, log on to do a class with someone and get started with tai chi is an easy way to get started,” said Lori Geiger, Tai Chi Classes instructor.

If you are a veteran interested in starting tai chi, talk with your health care provider to be referred for classes.

