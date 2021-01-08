Advertisement

Online tai chi classes for veterans

Lori Geiger is the only tai chi instructor for veterans in the U.P.
By Grace Blair
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Lori Geiger started tai chi 10 years ago and now she’s the only certified tai chi instructor in the U.P. for veterans. Geiger first decided to become a tai chi instructor in 2015. But with COVID-19 in 2020, she set out to be certified specifically for veterans.

After several years of practicing tai chi, Geiger says there are several benefits such as increasing flexibility and mobility, socialization and lowering stress. This program is specialized to help veterans with PTSD, Parkinson’s, arthritis and even balance issues.

“To have something online currently they can click a button, log on to do a class with someone and get started with tai chi is an easy way to get started,” said Lori Geiger, Tai Chi Classes instructor.

If you are a veteran interested in starting tai chi, talk with your health care provider to be referred for classes.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a coronavirus press conference on Jan. 6, 2021.
Gov. Whitmer gives COVID-19 update Friday, encourages in-person learning for K-12 schools
Possible COVID-19 exposure.
Marquette County Health Department reports two possible COVID-19 exposure sites
Vaccine rollout graphic.
Upper Michigan health departments begin releasing next stage COVID-19 vaccination plans
Cafe Rosetta's owner refuses to comply with MDHHS orders banning indoor dining.
Restraining order continues against Café Rosetta
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

File image
Law enforcement officials warn public of fraud and scam calls
Gus Macker basketball tournament set for 2021
Gus Macker basketball tournament set for 2021
Peter White Public Library reopening on Jan. 25
Peter White Public Library reopening on Jan. 25
Iron Mountain community supports high school freshman with cancer
Iron Mountain community supports high school freshman with cancer
Keweenaw County still seeing lots of winter recreation with late winter
Keweenaw County still seeing lots of winter recreation with late winter