One UP health department takes 120,000+ calls about COVID-19, vaccines just this week

ESCANABA, MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Since the announcement of the authorization from Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) to move to Phase 1B, the volume of inquiries being made to Public Health, Delta & Menominee Counties (PHDM) has been monumental. Already this week, PHDM has received more than 120,000 phone calls and has been consistently scheduling appointments since Wednesday.

“Seeing such a strong response from the 65+ population in our community is encouraging, and we are committed to vaccinating all who want to receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Michael Snyder, Health Officer. “However, this will take time and patience, we recognize the urgency felt by many, but ask everyone to remain diligent in following preventive measures to battle COVID-19 as we move forward with vaccination efforts for the Phase 1B Priority One group.”

Residents 65 years of age or above can call PHDM at 906-217-8206 or 906-217-8207 to schedule an appointment. No walk-ins are permitted for vaccinations. Presentation of valid ID to verify age will be required upon arrival.

Additional reminders include:

If you have already called one of the numbers above and left a message, please do NOT continue to call. Your message will be returned by a staff member.

PHDM hours of operation are Monday – Thursday: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday: Closed

Appointments can only be made via phone by calling PHDM; no appointments are being accepted through messages or post via Facebook or Instagram or any other methods of communication.

The Phase 1B, Priority Two group which includes first responders, educators, corrections staff and child protective service workers will be contacted and scheduled through their employer for appointments.

Vaccine is limited and all appointments are contingent upon vaccine availability. Appointments are being made with the assumption vaccine will be received from the state each week. PHDM does not have control over the availability of vaccine.

For additional information from Public Health, Delta & Menominee Counties, click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.