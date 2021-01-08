Noquemanon Ski Marathon preparations underway for 2021

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Preparations are underway for a modified Noquemanon Ski Marathon for 2021. This year the event is spread over a full weekend and will have smaller waves of racers taking off over a longer time to allow for more distance between participants.

There will also be no spectators or awards ceremony. Race organizers worked with other ski marathons across the Midwest and with health experts to ensure the event could be held safely.

“We were really passionate about wanting to be able to provide an event safely both for the community and the participants and the volunteers that would allow people to enjoy the trails and being outside and just in general good health,” said Race Director, Jason Rolling.

This year’s Noque races are January 22-24. There is also a virtual Noque option this year, you can learn more about that and all the race info by clicking here.

