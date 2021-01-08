Advertisement

Man facing assault charges in Ontonagon County

Eric Perryman was arraigned on Monday
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 1:47 PM EST
ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - A man is facing charges related to assault and domestic violence in Ontonagon County District Court.

Eric Perryman was arraigned on Monday on the following charges:

  • Count 1: Assault with attempt to do great bodily harm (maximum 10 years in prison)
  • Count 2: Domestic violence (maximum sentence 1 year)

Perryman’s next court appearance has not yet been scheduled.

