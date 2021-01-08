Lake Superior Community Partnership launches Cost of Living Index Calculator

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Lake Superior Community Partnership (LSCP) has launched a Cost of Living Index Calculator under the Live and Work section of its website.

The Cost of Living Index Calculator will provide a baseline for understanding of Marquette County’s cost of living, which will give people relocating to the area an idea of the income needed to maintain their current standard of living.

The index is comprised of six major categories: grocery items, housing, utilities, transportation, health care, and miscellaneous goods and services.

“This tool is a great resource for businesses to show talent prospects they are trying to attract to the area how Marquette County compares cost of living wise. We are very excited to share this free, easy to use tool with our community and beyond,” said LSCP Director of Business Development, Mary Myers.

To access the Cost of Living Index Calculator on the LSCP website visit //marquette.org/cost-of-living-calculator.

For additional information contact Mary Myers at Mary@marquette.org or call 906-226-6591.

The Lake Superior Community Partnership (LSCP) is the region’s leading resource for economic development, providing a wide variety of affordable and effective development services. The LSCP helps its partners make the connections that matter – between businesses, organizations, leaders and legislators, and provides a powerful legislative voice for programs and policies that strengthen the regional economy. More information on the Lake Superior Community Partnership can be found at www.marquette.org.

