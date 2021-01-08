Advertisement

Illinois woman ejected from snowmobile in Keweenaw County

The 22-year-old woman was ejected from her sled and found unconscious after missing a righthand turn.
(KEVN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 12:30 PM EST
KEWEENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw County Sheriff is asking snowmobilers to be cautious after responding three snowmobile crashes just this week.

In one crash at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, on Trail #3 near Silver Mine Road, the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office says a 22-year-old Illinois woman was ejected from her sled and found unconscious. The sheriff’s office says she was traveling north when she missed a righthand turn and drove off the trail into several trees.

The woman was transported by Mercy EMS to Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital for treatment of her injuries. The sheriff’s office says she was later transferred to UP Health System Marquette. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Sheriff Curt Pennala reminds snowmobilers to slow down.

“With the lack of snow in our area and the large amount of snowmobilers riding, the trails are in pretty rough shape right now,” he said.

Speed was determined to be a factor in the Illinois woman’s crash, but the incident is still under investigation by the sheriff’s office crash investigator.

Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Ahmeek Fire-Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Off Road Rescue team and Allouez Township first responders.

