Gus Macker basketball tournament to return to Iron Mountain

The event dates are July 17 and 18, 2021.
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 2:57 PM EST
IRON MOUNTIAN, Mich. (WLUC) -A famous 3-on-3 basketball tournament is coming to Iron Mountain. After cancelling the Gus Macker event in 2020, the group has gotten the ‘OK’ for this year.

It will be in Iron Mountain on July 17 and 18. The registration website link will be ready for team sign-ups in mid-February.

“It will be around Iron mountain High School and the former middle school, right in that area going through Carpenter. It’s a lot of excitement, we love our event team and away we go,” said Barb Reisner, the event coordinator.

The proceeds from this will benefit the new Imagination Factory Children’s Museum in Iron Mountain.

