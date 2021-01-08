Advertisement

Greenland Township man sentenced on attempted murder charge

Cole Wascher was sentenced to 10 1/2 to 30 years in prison for the charge of Assault with Intent to Murder in Ontonagon County Circuit Court.
Cole Wascher. File photo from Feb. 10, 2020. No mugshot is available(WLUC Newsroom)
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 1:33 PM EST
ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - A Greenland Township man who was arrested last February in connection with a shooting in Ontonagon was sentenced on Wednesday.

Cole Wascher was sentenced to 10 1/2 to 30 years in prison for the charge of Assault with Intent to Murder in Ontonagon County Circuit Court. The charges stemmed from an incident that happened on February 9, 2020, when deputies from the Ontonogan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting of 23-year-old Dakota Pestka. Wascher was taken into custody and formally charged shortly after the incident.

