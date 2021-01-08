Family of fallen firefighter Ben Lauren presented flag from State Capitol Building

FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Last March the Forsyth Township Fire Department and the community felt the loss of 23-year-old Ben Lauren. Lauren died in the line of duty fighting a fire at a duplex at a K.I. Sawyer duplex.

Soon after governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered the U.S. and Michigan flags to fly at half staff. Thursday night the State Fire Marshall presented the flag that flew at half staff over the Capitol Building in Lansing to the family of Lauren.

“Ben was a young man, early in his career, myself, I have a 19 year old son in the fire service and I’m second generation as well and I know Ben’s family has been very involved in the fire service here in Marquette County so it’s an honor that we were able to get the flag that flew over the capital and that’s what we’re here to do tonight, to present it to Ben’s family,” said Michigan Fire Marshal Kevin Sehlmeyer.

Lauren’s father, Ron, and sister, Tori, are also members of the department. There were 10 deaths in the line of duty in Michigan in 2020.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.