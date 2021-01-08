Advertisement

“Dry January”, a challenge to give up alcohol for an entire month

By Mary Houle
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Some people are starting off the New Year with “Dry January” a challenge to give up alcohol for the entire month.

There are many health benefits to this challenge, both mentally and physically.

Giving up drinking can boost metabolism, improve mood, and help you sleep better.

Marquette County Health Department Health Director Jennifer Eyler says starting with just a few days of being alcohol-free can help improve your mental health.

“Drinking does several things to your body, it puts extra strain on your kidneys,” says Eyler. “It also is a depressant, you’re more likely to become anxious or depressed.”

And if you are hitting the gym this New Years, giving up alcohol could give you a major boost in your results.

“Alcohol interferes with a lot of metabolic processes,” says Ishpeming Great Lakes Recovery Center Therapist Paul Olson. “And taking a break from that especially if somebody is trying to exercise, or improve their health, they find that they gain strength, muscle, and endurance a lot more quickly than they expect they would.”

Olson adds that giving up drinking could also help to save money and find new hobbies.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

