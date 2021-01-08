Dickinson Area community members rally around Iron Mountain teen fighting cancer

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -‘Geno Strong’ is a phrase that is making its way around the Dickinson Area to bring awareness to an Iron Mountain freshman who is fighting cancer. Geno Schinderle has been in a Green Bay hospital with a rare form cancer for more than 50 days.

“I just kind of thought to myself, I’m just tired of sitting back, there’s really not a whole lot we could do,” said Melissa Inglese, with Jodeco salon in Iron Mountain.

Inglese and Carrie Straud, friends of the family say that’s why they decided to help out. Straud bought 225 orange bracelets with ‘Geno Strong;’ Those sold out in less than 4 hours, but more are on the way.

“I have 500 more coming, and if I sell out, I’ll order more,” said Staud.

January 9th, from 9am-4pm central time, you can get a haircut, at Jodeco in Iron Mountain for a $20 donation. A raffle of hair products will also happen. All the money made will go to the Schinderle family to help them during this time.

“It just goes to show you what a small community can do when they get together,” said Inglese.

Nicole Lutz the owner of CJ graphics also designed car decals, that have Geno’s favorite activity on it, skiing.

“The minute I started reading the posts, and finding out I knew I wanted to do something,” said Lutz.

Those are available for a donation. But that’s not it, Ink Design is making shirts with Geno Strong, a GoFundMe has been set up, as well as a pig being auctioned off, and a trailer of red oak wood as well. The Schinderle family says Geno’s last round of chemo was today and then they wait to see if he responds, but they are overwhelmed by the support.

“We can never repay those who have donated, but we eagerly anticipate the day we can pay it forward. Thank you again from the bottom of our hearts,” said Stacey, Geno’s mom.

There is still time to get involved. If you would like to support any of these fundraisers click on the links attached. There is also a fund set up at First National Bank & Trust in Iron Mountain for the Schinderle Family.

