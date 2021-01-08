Advertisement

Connecting job seekers with jobs

Race Driven is eager to find people who are willing to work hard.
By Grace Blair
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Since the pandemic began, Race Driven in downtown Escanaba has been keeping busy.

“People have been home so all of the stuff that they pushed aside and haven’t thought about in years they’re now looking to fix and use,” said Sadie Strasser, sales and marketing for Race Driven.

But through all the busyness, Race Driven is having a hard time finding people to hire, despite the wide range of job openings.

“We’re hiring for our parts, service, sales and we’re also hiring at our manufacturing building for a powder coating expert and our shipping location is always looking for help,” said Strasser.

According to U.P. Michigan Works, the U.P.’s unemployment rate for November 2020 – the most recent numbers available – is at 4.2 percent, roughly 5,900 people.

“It has been extremely difficult to find people in regard to just work ethic mainly. People who want to better themselves and get involved in the industry and then stay involved in the industry,” said Strasser.

Despite a spike in spring of last year, compared to November of 2019, the November 2020 unemployment rate is only up .1 percent – about 300 people.

“Those employers have been doing everything they can to get back into business and to make sure that their employees have a safe place to go and work,” said Tim Hyde, workforces services manager for U.P. Michigan Works.

Hyde says there are lots of reasons to have several job openings – family reasons, skillsets, and even pandemic scares.

“Employers are making sure that you as an employee or job seeker have a safe place to work. It’s in their best interest to do that,” said Hyde.

Michigan Works can help if you need a certain skill set for a potential job.

“Also working with education, training and some supportive services to be able to assist those job seekers,” said Hyde.

Race Driven is eager to find people who are willing to work hard.

“Obviously we want to do the best that we can for everybody, so we are always looking for people who are willing to be enthusiastic and pick up wherever it’s needed,” said Strasser.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a coronavirus press conference on Jan. 6, 2021.
Gov. Whitmer gives COVID-19 update Friday, encourages in-person learning for K-12 schools
Possible COVID-19 exposure.
Marquette County Health Department reports two possible COVID-19 exposure sites
Vaccine rollout graphic.
Upper Michigan health departments begin releasing next stage COVID-19 vaccination plans
Cafe Rosetta's owner refuses to comply with MDHHS orders banning indoor dining.
Restraining order continues against Café Rosetta
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

File image
Law enforcement officials warn public of fraud and scam calls
Gus Macker basketball tournament set for 2021
Gus Macker basketball tournament set for 2021
Peter White Public Library reopening on Jan. 25
Peter White Public Library reopening on Jan. 25
Iron Mountain community supports high school freshman with cancer
Iron Mountain community supports high school freshman with cancer
Keweenaw County still seeing lots of winter recreation with late winter
Keweenaw County still seeing lots of winter recreation with late winter