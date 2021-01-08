Connecting job seekers with jobs

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Since the pandemic began, Race Driven in downtown Escanaba has been keeping busy.

“People have been home so all of the stuff that they pushed aside and haven’t thought about in years they’re now looking to fix and use,” said Sadie Strasser, sales and marketing for Race Driven.

But through all the busyness, Race Driven is having a hard time finding people to hire, despite the wide range of job openings.

“We’re hiring for our parts, service, sales and we’re also hiring at our manufacturing building for a powder coating expert and our shipping location is always looking for help,” said Strasser.

According to U.P. Michigan Works, the U.P.’s unemployment rate for November 2020 – the most recent numbers available – is at 4.2 percent, roughly 5,900 people.

“It has been extremely difficult to find people in regard to just work ethic mainly. People who want to better themselves and get involved in the industry and then stay involved in the industry,” said Strasser.

Despite a spike in spring of last year, compared to November of 2019, the November 2020 unemployment rate is only up .1 percent – about 300 people.

“Those employers have been doing everything they can to get back into business and to make sure that their employees have a safe place to go and work,” said Tim Hyde, workforces services manager for U.P. Michigan Works.

Hyde says there are lots of reasons to have several job openings – family reasons, skillsets, and even pandemic scares.

“Employers are making sure that you as an employee or job seeker have a safe place to work. It’s in their best interest to do that,” said Hyde.

Michigan Works can help if you need a certain skill set for a potential job.

“Also working with education, training and some supportive services to be able to assist those job seekers,” said Hyde.

Race Driven is eager to find people who are willing to work hard.

“Obviously we want to do the best that we can for everybody, so we are always looking for people who are willing to be enthusiastic and pick up wherever it’s needed,” said Strasser.

