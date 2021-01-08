2021 Pine Mountain Continental Cup canceled this year

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular Iron Mountain event has been canceled for 2021.

On Friday, the Kiwanis Ski Club announced the 2021 Dickinson County Healthcare System Pine Mountain Continental Cup, originally scheduled for February 12-14, 2021, will no longer happen.

The full letter from Nick Blagec, Kiwanis Ski Club President, is below.

“It is with a heavy heart that the Kiwanis Ski Club must announce the cancellation of the 2021 Dickinson County Healthcare System Pine Mountain Continental Cup scheduled for February 12-14. The Coronavirus has claimed another victim and it is our treasured ski jumping tradition. With the restrictions in place on outdoor gatherings in the State of Michigan, we would not have been able to have spectators which significantly impacts the financial outcome of the event. The Kiwanis Ski Club has made a significant investment in not only the continuation of International Ski Jumping Competition in Dickinson County, but also a commitment to be an economic driver in Dickinson County, the Upper Peninsula and the State of Michigan for many years to come. A negative income year is not an option.

“The Kiwanis Service Club has been selling and will continue to sell ads for the event program. Obviously the program will not be sold at the event in 2021, instead it will be given away at various popular tourist spots throughout Dickinson County to introduce our summer guests to our great winter tradition of ski jumping and the businesses that support it. Instead of booster buttons being sold, a LIMITED EDITION 2021 button will be sold as a fundraiser and will enable button holders to tour the NEW TOWER on what would have been ski jump weekend, February 13 & 14 OR dates yet to be determined in the summer of 2021. Each button is good for 1 person, one tour. The other jumping facilities will also be open which include the Judges Tower, Springer Haus, Clubhouse and Popple Palace. The souvenir tower wood sale will also continue in the Popple Palace the weekend of February 13 & 14 - your chance to support the future of ski jumping and have a piece of history. Specific details on the February 13 & 14 events will be published at a letter date.

“Plans for further developments and events at the Pine Mountain Ski Jump complex, which includes the Veteran’s Memorial are in the works but it takes a team effort. To continue to get the complex up to International Ski Federation specifications for World Cup and to develop a year round attraction for tourists, we need your help! We need the support of not only individuals and businesses in our community, but those from other locations that want to see our great tradition continue and see the economy in Dickinson County prosper. To make a donation to the Kiwanis Ski Club Capital Campaign please visit our website at www.Kiwanisskiclub.com or simply send a donation to KSC PO Box 475, Iron Mountain, MI 49801.

“With that beautiful new tower sitting on top Pine Mountain and having to wait another year to see her christened with jumpers coming off, there is no one more disappointed than the members of the Kiwanis Ski Club. But at the end of the day, nothing is ever more important than the health and safety of the athletes, coaches, organizing committee and our ski jumping fans. Thank you for your support and understanding!

“Nick Blagec, Kiwanis Ski Club President”

